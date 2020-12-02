Questioning as to where was the money of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the BJP of being envious of the state government’s good work and alleged that Bengal was being targeted as elections were drawing near.

“Where has all the money of the PM CARES Fund gone? Does anyone know about the future of these funds? Where are the lakhs of crores of money gone? Why was no audit done? The Centre is lecturing us,” Miss Banerjee said after the Cabinet meeting in Nabanna today.

Refuting the allegations of corruption brought against her party, Miss Banerjee claimed she does not take a single penny from government coffers. “I am entitled to get one lakh pension from Parliament which I don’t take. I don’t take my salary. Unlike others I don’t use government circuit houses but pay for every accommodation from my own money. I earn from my paintings and my music CDs. I am a single person and can survive from this earning. The money I earn is given to CM’s Relief Fund and Governor’s Relief Fund,” she said.

Miss Banerjee said Bengal is not Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh. “Remember the credibility of our state is more than many other states. One cannot bulldoze the federal structure by bringing outsiders. The law and order in Bengal is better than others. We are not afraid of the central agencies who threaten us as BJP is a party that is a garbage of lies,” she said.

Stressing that her government will not work as per the whims and fancies of the Centre, Miss Banerjee said the Centre cannot force their schemes in this state as similar schemes are already being run here with complete government funding. She said that she has already written to the Centre to provide funds under their farmers’ scheme so that it can be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

Reacting to the on-going farmer’s protest in north India, Miss Banerjee claimed that no other political party supported the BJP on the issue of farm laws but the saffron party is adamant on bulldozing it. The farm laws are unconstitutional and unjustified, she said adding, “Why is the BJP not doing anything to bring down the prices? Why are they harassing the farmers instead of improving the country’s economic situation? The issues pertaining to the farmers should be left to them instead of interfering.”

Yet again hitting out at the Union home minister Amit Shah, Miss Banerjee said instead of handling the borders Mr Shah is busy in conducting municipal elections. “If he (Amit Shah) wants to hold civic polls he should be made a minister in that field,” she said.

“We respect the Prime Minister’s chair. We request the PM not to abuse and accuse us every day,” she added.