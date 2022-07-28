Mamata Banerjee expels Partha Chatterjee over WBSSC scam

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expelled Minister Partha Chatterjee from the cabinet as minister.

In a notification issued by the West Bengal government, it was announced that Chatterjee has been relieved of his duties as minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

Chatterjee was accused in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam recently.

Chatterjee, general secretary of TMC was the minister in charge for Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction.

Mamata Banerjee in a statement said, “I have removed Partha Chatterjee as a minister. My party takes strict action.”

A TMC disciplinary committee meeting is likely to be held at the party’s headquarters in Kolkata at 5 pm, has been convened by the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the decision to expel Chatterjee was reportedly taken in a cabinet meeting amid demands for his expulsion. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee took over the departments till a new council of ministers is announced.

The demand for Chatterjee’s removal also came amid the opposition BJP and CPI(M)’s attack on the TMC for not taking any action against him even as huge amounts of cash were recovered from properties linked to him.

TMC leaders have been expressing concern about public perception over the recovery of the cash and gold.