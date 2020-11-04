With increasing footfall at the Kolkata airport which is lately receiving more international flights under air bubble agreement, airport authorities have requested passengers to follow Covid protocols inside airport premises while UberIndia has introduced a new feature for airport passengers to help reduce waittime for taxis.

The NSCBI airport Kolkata is witnessing a surge in footfall which the authorities termed as “promising”.

An official said on 2 November, the airport received more than 35,000 passengers. A total of 15298 passengers arrived at the airport in 131 flights while 20,606 departed in 129 flights.

“Lately, due to air bubble agreements the airport is receiving international passengers and we are expecting more such services to resume. However, the passengers are being instructed to dispose all their PPEs in designated yellow bins while the airport staff are carrying out disinfecting premises which include sanitisation of the terminal building after each flight” said the official highlighting that Covid-19 is still not over with European countries opting for lockdown due to spurt in cases.

The airport has lately been receiving passengers from London which has seen a spurt in active cases. Meanwhile, Uber India has announced the launch of a new feature in Kolkata airport, an initiative which only exists in US and Canada.

The feature ‘ExpressMatch’ aims to reduce wait times and ensure seamless rider pick-ups from the airport by pre-staging a small number of vehicles at dedicated pickup points. This helps to reduce the rider wait time to almost zero. By ensuring riders get access to vehicles already pre-staged at the waiting zone, Uber hopes to reduce time spent by riders in lineups thereby facilitating social distancing and also improve pickup times during the festive season and beyond, the company said in a Press statement.