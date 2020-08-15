On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, India Post will release a special cover “Brave Hearts of Bengal” as a tribute to thousands of Covid frontline warriors in the state.

At a function in GPO in Kolkata tomorrow, the special cover will be inaugurated by Mr. Mervin Alexander, Chief Post Master General (CPMG) of West Bengal Postal Circle.

Mr Alexander said this gesture is to honour those people who risked their lives for India’s independence and to those who are fighting the pandemic on the frontline. Stamps, cancellation stamps and special cover will be released on the occasion.

“During the outbreak of the Spanish Flu in 1920, the British had released a special cover and now this is the second time such is happening” said the CPMG.

About 1000 special covers were printed and can be purchased at Rs 20 each. It can also be purchased online. It should be noted that throughout the country the red iconic parcel vans of India Potsal Department have played a crucial role in delivering several tonnes of the Covid -19 related items like medicines, PPE kits, test kits , ventilators throughout the country.