The Kolkata airport, under the air bubble agreement with Bangladesh today received the first flight from Dhaka while an Antonov AN-124 aircraft, termed as world’s largest civil cargo aircraft, landed at the airport with 62MT cargo.

Airport officials today announced that a flight from Dhaka operated by US Bangla airlines landed at the NSCBI airport at 11:10 pm with 37 passengers. The flight departed from Kolkata with 30 passengers. The officials highlighted that all safety measures were taken while more flights between Kolkata and Dhaka is expected to operate soon.

The airport director, Kaushik Bhattacharya told The Statesman “The airport is also looking forward to an increase in flights between Kolkata- Paro airport in Bhutan. Pre covid times, Kolkata handled atleast 10 weekly flights from Bhutan which has reduced to two flights a week.”

Meanwhile, airport authorities also announced that a Antonov-AN124 , considered as “world’s largest civil cargo aircraft flew to Kolkata airport with 62MT cargo which comprised specialised piston truck. It was added that NSBI airport has also become a hub airport for cargo in the Eastern Region.

Commenting on passenger restrictions for international flights, an airport official said “Only passengers who test Covid-19 negative (RT-PCR test can take the flight. The test should be conducted within 96 hours prior to departure of flight. However, RT-PCR test is no longer mandatory for passengers flying in from London since a facility for swab collection by designated lab has been provided at Kolkata airport. Passengers need to wait for six to eight hours till report arrives after test. Covid positive passengers will be quarantined as per state protocols. The cost of test is Rs 1500.”