The Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) will be inaugurated virtually by chief minister Mamata Banerjee from Nabanna state secretariat on 8 January.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan will join the inauguration virtually and the 26th edition of the festival will continue for seven days. Inviting everyone at the festival, Miss Banerjee informed that the festival will be on a small scale this year.

Taking to Twitter she said: “Together we will overcome this pandemic. But the show must go on. We are going ahead with #KIFF 2021 virtually, on a smaller scale. Glad that my brother Shahrukh Khan will join us virtually at the inaugural event on Jan 8, 4pm. Watch Kolkata International Film Festival live”.

Iconic filmaker Satyajit Ray’s timeless classic, ‘Apur Sansar’, will be screened at the inauguration. A special tribute will be paid to the late actor, Soumitra Chatterjee, who passed away last year due to Covid-19 complications.

According to KIFF authorities 132 feature films, documentaries and short films will be screened at eight venues. Among these are 81 feature films, 50 short films and documentaries from 45 countries.

The festival will also pay centenary tributes to Pt Ravi Shankar, Hemanta Mukherjee, Bhanu Bandopadhyay, Eric Rohmer and Federico Fellini.