The Bengal BJP today welcomed the decision of the central leadership of the party to induct Mukul Roy as national vice president and also the inclusion of Anupam Hazra as party’s national secretary and Raju Bista as national spokesperson.

The party leaders congratulated them on their newly posts and also gave thanks to national president JP Nadda for giving Bengal more priority in the national party.

BJP’s MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuba Morcha(BJYM) president Soumitra Khan said that central leadership always prefer Bengal’s growth and development. This is the reason Bengal BJP leaders were elevated to higher posts in the national party, so that the party gains more strength ahead of the Assembly poll to defeat the Trinamul Congress and abolish its misrule.

“TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee used to say that Bengal BJP leaders are ignored by our national party leaders. But it is nothing but a false allegation. Her claim was disproved in the past and today as well,” he said.

He also said that Bengal BJP will now fight against the TMC under the skilled leadership of the Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy also will help the party to expand its base here with his tactical organisational strategy.

Mukul Roy, who was earlier party’s national executive member, said that he was grateful to JP Nadda. “It is my pride that I represent my Bengal in national party. I also want to give thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for this elevation. I shall try my best because Bengal has been deprived by the TMC’s rule and state government did not do its duty,” he said.

He also said that he with the help of Bengal’s party president Dilip Ghosh and other leaders will try their best to defeat TMC in upcoming poll.

However a section of party leaders is said to be unhappy as Rahul Sinha, who was national secretary did not get any post in the central party this time.