Khattar to launch portal for volunteer programme ‘Samarpan’ today

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, will launch the portal of its volunteer programme ‘Samarpan’ on Saturday.

An official spokesperson said to inculcate the spirit of dedicating oneself to the service of others, the Haryana government has started a unique volunteer programme ‘Samarpan’ in the state.

The implementation of this programme would inculcate a sense of dedication towards the society and people would come forward to serve the society selflessly, he said.

Registration will be done under the Samarpan Scheme through the ‘Samarpan Portal’. During the registration, the volunteers will enter their details as well as the area in which they would be willing to work.

The volunteers would also be able to submit the details regarding the hours per week he or she can contribute and can enter this information at the time of registration.

The services would be assigned to the volunteer as per their interest. During the registration, people who are good trainers will be asked to impart ethical and theoretical training.

The spokesperson said on this occasion, the CM will also launch the website www.fcd.haryana.gov.in of the Department of Foreign Cooperation which has been created to promote investment, employment for the youth of Haryana and to streamline various initiatives taken by the State Government for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) / Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

This website would facilitate in enhancing cooperation between public and private sector organisations as well as promoting investment, employment, education and skill development in the state and promotion of Haryanvi culture and welfare of the Haryanvi diaspora, promoting participation in bilateral and multilateral forums.

It would also help in consultation with the Union ministry of external affairs and will also participate in bilateral working groups to promote the interest of the State abroad in the field of foreign trade and investment.

He said that the Haryana Skill Development Mission’s Hunar App would also be launched by the Chief Minister, under which training would be given to the young talents to start their own businesses and become entrepreneurs through this app. Several courses and employment portals have also been included to groom college students for enterprises.

Entrepreneurship development courses, industrial documentaries and project reports would be available on this app. In this app, loan application facility, audio-video of central, state and bank schemes are also available. Industrial, technical, vocational and technology courses would also be available for college students.