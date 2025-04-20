‘Key accused nabbed’: Police claims to have solved Seelampur murder

With the arrest of the key accused in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Seelampur, the Delhi Police claimed to have solved the case.

The boy was stabbed to death on Thursday. The police have since arrested nine accused, including two females and two juveniles, in connection with the murder of the teenager.

During the course of investigation, incriminating evidence was collected, which, the police said, confirmed the involvement of the accused in the crime.

According to the police, it has come to light during the probe that the accused persons, including Sahil, Zikra, and two juveniles, had an old enmity with Kunal. On April 17, the group caught hold of the victim and stabbed him multiple times.

Based on the evidence, the police claimed that Zikra, Sahil, and the two juveniles had allegedly conspired to carry out the attack on the victim.

This murder had sparked protests in the Seelampur area of North East Delhi prompting the police to step up security in the area.

Considering the gravity of the incident, the Operations Wing of the North East District Police was roped in for probe, along with the local police station team.

Multiple teams were constituted to trace and arrest the accused. During the course of the investigation, based on the evidence collected from various sources, the suspects involved in the incident were identified. Zikra, who had allegedly claimed to be a gangster on social media, was apprehended on Friday evening when the police teams conducted raids across Delhi NCR, including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, and Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

On the basis of a detailed analysis of clues, technical surveillance, and manual inputs, eight people were apprehended on Sunday.

Furthermore, the role of several accused was found to be facilitating the main accused in escaping and hiding, police said, adding that further probe is underway.