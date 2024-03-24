Kejriwal will not resign from post of Chief Minister: AAP

Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case on March 21, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a meeting of its MLAs and councillors in the national capital on Sunday.

Aam Aadmi Party National General Secretary (Organisation) Dr Sandeep Pathak today held a meeting of the legislators, councillors and office bearers.

It was decided at the meeting that Kejriwal will not resign from the Chief Minister’s post and the ministers, MLAs and the party will continue to take his orders from the jail.

Dr Pathak said the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign will start soon under which stickers will be pasted outside houses and on auto-rickshaws and hoardings.

Those attending the rally should come with stickers of “Main Bhi Kejriwal” pasted on their vehicles, he added.

Those assembled at the gathering kept chanting slogans: “Arvind ji Sangharsh Karo, Hum Tumhare Saath Hain” (Arvind ji fight, we are with you), Bharat Mata ki Jai, Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad, amidst thunderous applause.”

Addressing the gathering, Dr Pathak said that he got an order from Kejriwal to hold a big rally on March 31 at the Ramlila Ground. “We all have to ensure it to make it successful,” he said.

He said on March 26 preparation meetings in all assembly constituencies with all councillors will be held to make the protest rally on March 31 a huge success.

Dr Pathak urged the party leaders to organise zonal level meetings with MLAs and councillors on March 27-28 to target 10 people from each booth to ensure they reach Ramlila Maidan on March 31.

“There are nearly 14,000 booths. With 10 people from each booth, the number of people reaching Ramlila Maidan will be 1.5 lakh,” he said.

He said Kejriwal will send his message there and that message will be forwarded to all colonies.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case till March 28 following his arrest on March 21