Kejriwal vows to make ending unemployment in Delhi his top priority

Arvind Kejriwal said here on Thursday that eliminating unemployment from Delhi would be his top priority in the next five years.

In a video message, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convenor said while his government tried to resolve the issues faced by the people of the national capital in the last ten years, the one thing that pains him was that our children are forced to sit at home even after completing their education.

Noting that people today are most disturbed by unemployment, Kejriwal said, “In the next five years, our top priority will be to eliminate unemployment in Delhi…My team is preparing a plan on how to generate employment opportunities. ”

Highlighting the achievements of AAP governments in Delhi, he claimed that at the time of the Coronavirus pandemic, his government managed to arrange employment for around 12 lakh people. In Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has provided 48,000 government jobs and facilitated over three lakh private sector jobs in less than two years.

“We know how to create employment and our intentions are honest. With people’s support, we will eliminate unemployment from Delhi in the next five years,” the AAP chief added.

Kejriwal’s promise to end unemployment came at a time when the Assembly elections in the national capital were less than two weeks away. The polling in Delhi is scheduled for February 5 while counting of votes is slated for February 8.