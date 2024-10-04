Kejriwal, Sisodia have become used to comforts of power: Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Friday slammed former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for shifting their residence to the Lutyens’ Delhi.

Reacting to Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia opting to shift to the residences allocated to AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Ashok Mittal and Harbhajan Singh, he claimed that both have become so used to the comforts of power that they ousted two AAP MPs from their official residences which exposes their false image of ‘aam aadmi’ (common man).

Yadav called it illegal to occupy the Central government-allotted MP flats for which they are not entitled to. “Kejriwal’s claim that he wanted to stay in his Assembly constituency is hypocrisy as he had not shown such concern earlier when he was residing at CM house in Civil Lines, which falls in the Chandni Chowk constituency,” he said.

Advertisement

The Delhi Congress chief claimed that both Kejriwal and Sisodia are trying to revive their tarnished image by creating a false narrative and misleading the common people of the city who elected them to provide an honest government, but they ended up in jail in the alleged excise policy scam, which exposes the corruption in AAP government.

Speaking on the protest by bus marshals, Yadav said they were betrayed by the AAP government, who first terminated their services in October 2023, and are now shedding crocodile tears to reinstate their services.