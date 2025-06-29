Kejriwal shedding crocodile tears over demolitions, did nothing for slum dwellers during AAP’s rule: Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party and its convener Arvind Kejriwal of shedding crocodile tears over slum demolitions, stating that they did nothing for the resettlement of affected people during their over 11 years in power.

He said Kejriwal must introspect and clearly state whether he did anything for the welfare of slum dwellers, beyond engaging in vote-bank politics.

Advertisement

Yadav said that the then AAP government neither constructed any flats for slum dwellers nor allotted the 45,000 flats built by the Congress government under the Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojna for their resettlement.

Advertisement

He alleged that the AAP and BJP were acting in league to evict the poor from Delhi, as they were not interested in eliminating poverty, but only wanted to eliminate the poor from the national capital.

The Congress leader said that the late Indira Gandhi was the first PM to take steps to resettle the poor slum dwellers by providing them with dwelling units in the national capital.

He said Kejriwal was playing politics over the plight of poor slum dwellers and must apologise to them and do penance for betraying their trust and devastating their lives.

Yadav said that the Kejriwal government neither properly represented the case of slum dwellers in court nor provided them with flats, as Kejriwal had made big promises to them only to do the opposite.

He asked Kejriwal whether it was not true that on May 8, 2021, he approved the demolition of slum clusters while serving as the CM.

Yadav further asked, “Didn’t then Minister Satyender Jain on 15 December 2021 announce at a press conference that the in-situ construction scheme was being terminated?”

“Did the Kejriwal government let 45,857 flats built under the Rajiv Ratan Awas Yojana fall into ruin simply out of political hatred?” the Delhi Congress chief asked the AAP chief.