Kejriwal requests LG and BJP not to politicize Bus Marshal issue

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday requested Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to not politicize the issue of Bus Marshals and urged for the immediate reinstatement of their services.

I request the LG and BJP not to politicize this issue further and to immediately reinstate the bus marshals to their jobs,” the AAP leader said in a post on X.

Kejriwal also commended Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who pleaded Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta to accompany CM Atishi and AAP MLA’s for a meeting with the LG.

Advertisement

“I am proud of my ministers who go to any extent, even laying at people’s feet, to get work done for the people,” he posted on social media platform X.

Meanwhile senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh posted on X stating, “Delhi can now see the reality of the BJP. It is time to hold them accountable and teach them a lesson for obstructing the livelihoods of the bus marshals.”

Both AAP and BJP are in lock-horns alleging each other for not reinstating the services of Bus Marshals, who are protesting for their reappointment.