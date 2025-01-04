Kejriwal promises to waive inflated water bills if AAP forms govt again

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday assured city residents that all inflated and erroneous water bills will be waived off if his party is re-elected in the upcoming elections.

Slamming the alleged surge in water charges during his imprisonment, Kejriwal assured residents that no one would have to pay erroneous bills under his party’s government.

Announcing another guarantee ahead of the forthcoming assembly polls, Kejriwal stated, “Every month, 20,000 litres of water is provided free to every family. In Delhi, the water bills of more than 12 lakh families used to be zero. But when I went to jail, I don’t know what these people (BJP) did behind my back.”

Addressing a press conference, the AAP supremo hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging it created such chaos in the national capital that people are now receiving water bills amounting to thousands, and in some cases, even lakhs of rupees per month.

Kejriwal said the inflated water bills have caused immense distress among the city’s residents. “We cannot stand by and let our citizens suffer due to these inflated and incorrect bills,” he added.

He further said, “I have made this announcement on many platforms, but today, I want to formally and publicly declare that anyone receiving exorbitant or incorrect water bills running into thousands or lakhs of rupees need not pay them. These bills are erroneous, and I urge you to wait.”

Replying to a question, the AAP chief said, “The BJP neither has a CM face, nor a narrative, nor a vision for Delhi. In the last ten years, they have done no work,” he alleged.

Responding to another question regarding protests outside his residence over poll promises, Kejriwal remarked, “These women belong to the Congress and BJP, and are certainly not from Punjab. All women in Punjab stand in solidarity with the AAP because they trust us.”

Coming down heavily on the Congress and BJP, the AAP chief alleged that both parties are contesting elections against the AAP in alliance and should officially declare the same.

“This covert, behind-the-scenes collaboration is unacceptable,” he remarked, claiming that the people have stopped taking Congress seriously.