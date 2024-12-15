Kejriwal highlights ‘Delhi Model’ as a blueprint for nation-building

At the launch of The Delhi Model, authored by AAP leader and policy expert Jasmine Shah, at the Constitution Club, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday emphasized the model’s contribution to national development.

Highlighting advancements in education, he stated, “Our work should be seen as a contribution to the nation’s progress. We have transformed government schools in the national capital into world-class institutions, providing quality education to underprivileged children.”

The event was attended by Chief Minister Atishi, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Kejriwal remarked, “BJP leaders run private school cartels and charge exorbitant fees.” He also claimed that his government’s achievements had compelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pose for a photo at a “fake classroom in Gujarat.”

Elaborating on the Delhi government’s developmental achievements, Kejriwal said, “In the past decade, we have constructed 10,000 kilometers of roads, laid 6,800 kilometers of sewer lines and drains, installed 4,000 kilometers of water pipelines, and added 4 lakh new streetlights.”

“With 3 lakh CCTV cameras installed, Delhi has the highest density of surveillance in the world, surpassing cities like New York, Tokyo, and London.”

Author Jasmine Shah described The Delhi Model as a groundbreaking approach centered on human capital development and improved service delivery.

“Delhi now ranks No. 1 in the Human Development Index, has the lowest inflation rate, and offers the highest minimum wage. While AAP’s politics often dominates prime-time debates, its governance success remains underappreciated. This book aims to shed light on that remarkable journey,” Shah said.

Chief Minister Atishi, celebrating the occasion on X, wrote, “The Delhi Model chronicles a decade of transformation in policy, politics, and governance in Delhi, particularly in education, healthcare, water, electricity, and transport. It demonstrates that Arvind Kejriwal’s governance is not just about rhetoric but a socially transformative and fiscally responsible model. Thank you, Jasmine, for documenting this journey.”