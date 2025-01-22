“Kejriwal hasn’t fulfilled a single promise”: Pappu Yadav attacks AAP, campaigning for Congress in Delhi

Campaigning for the Congress in Delhi polls, independent MP from Bihar’s Purnia, Pappu Yadav, has accused Arvind Kejriwal of not fulfilling any of the promises made to Delhi people and raised questions on his new guarantees. He also accused the AAP leader of using public money for advertising.

Pappu Yadav said, “Arvind Kejriwal advertises using public money. Arvind Kejriwal has not fulfilled even a single promise. What new promises are you making now? When such a powerful PM does not fulfil even a single promise in 11 years, then what will you do? You will remember Congress.”

Earlier, Delhi Congress President and candidate from Badli Assembly constituency Devendra Yadav also expressed confidence in his party’s victory in the assembly election saying that the people of Delhi are troubled by the rule of AAP and have made up their minds to form a strong Congress government.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, “Today, the people of Delhi are troubled by the rule of AAP, whether it is the problem of pension of the poor, ration card and dirty water. The big promises made by Arvind Kejriwal to the people of Delhi have been exposed. He has not opened any new school or Mohalla clinic. People have made up their mind that they will form a strong Congress government in 2025.”

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats respectively out of a total of 70 seats while the BJP got only three and eight seats.