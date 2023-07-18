Kejriwal has no knowledge of water management: Former UP Chief Secretary on Delhi floods

Former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Deepak Singhal on Monday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that he has no knowledge of technology and water management.

Speaking to ANI, the former bureaucrat said, “Kejriwal has no knowledge of technology and water management…He should think about implementing long-term schemes to save Delhi.” Countering Kejriwal’s claims that the Eastern and Western Canals of the Yamuna were not opened despite the flooding of the Yamuna at Delhi, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary said that canals are not opened during floods because it may lead to permanent siltation in the canals since floodwater contains a high amount of silt.

“Arvind Kejriwal accused the Centre of not opening Eastern Yamuna Canal and Western Yamuna Canal…One never opens canals during floods because the flood water contains silt which can damage crops and agriculture…This would have led to permanent damage…Kejriwal is making unscientific statements,” he said.

Attacking the Delhi Chief Minister of playing politics at the hour of crisis, Deepak Singhal said, “The condition of Delhi is deeply concerning…Arvind Kejriwal shouldn’t play politics and seek help from the Centre…His statements against PM Modi are immature.”

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party Minister Atishi made headlines when she gave a controversial statement asking the Centre that even though the water level was crossing the danger mark in the national capital, not a single drop of water was diverted to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“From Hathni Kund, water goes to 3 places Delhi, Haryana and UP. Even though in Delhi the water level was crossing the danger mark, not a single drop of water was diverted to Haryana & UP, why? Was it because these 2 states are BJP ruled? BJP must answer…was this a conspiracy against people of Delhi?” she said.

Reacting to Atishi’s claims, the Engineer-in-Chief of Irrigation and Water Resource of Haryana government, Satbir Singh Kadian said that Hathni Kund barrage is a barrage designed to divert water and not a dam.