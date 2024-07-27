Kejriwal govt’s priority to give every child excellent education: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Saturday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s priority is that every child should get an excellent education as they are the future of the country.

Participating in the PTM organized at MCD school located in East of Kailash and Delhi government school located in Garhi, Kalkaji, Atishi said, “I am happy that parents are participating with great enthusiasm. They are discussing with teachers about ways to improve children’s learning and their performance. The PTM brings parents and teachers together and helps them to make better strategies for the future of children.”

The Minister said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, we have made education our priority and as a result, today all the schools of the Delhi government have become excellent. The CM wants to give a better education to the children of Delhi than the education he provided for his own children. Therefore, by making our schools excellent, we are ensuring a world-class education for children of all sections.”

“It is the priority of our government that every child should get an excellent education because children are not only the future of a family but also the future of the country,” she said.

Atishi said due to the joint efforts of parents and teachers, the schools of the Kejriwal government have been included in the top schools of the country.

“Now it is the turn to make MCD schools world class. While fulfilling the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal, we are working to make MCD schools the best. This wonderful initiative of Mega PTM is the result of the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal, which has worked to increase the connection between parents and teachers,” she said.

The Minister added that this wonderful initiative will play an important role in bringing an education revolution in MCD schools.