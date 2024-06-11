Kejriwal govt to set up 200 Kanwar camps in Delhi: Minister

Delhi Revenue minister Atishi on Tuesday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is geared up for ‘Kanwar Yatra’ starting from July 22 and it will set up 200 camps across the national capital so that Shiv Bhakts do not face any problems.

Chairing a review meeting with the District Magistrates and senior officials, she said, “Like every year, this year too, the Kejriwal government will set up Kanwar camps for the convenience of Kanwariyas across Delhi, where all the necessary facilities will be ensured for them. Waterproof tents, furniture, toilets, water, medical and other necessary facilities will be available in the camp for Kanwariyas.”

Citing that in the month of Savan, lakhs of devotees go to Haridwar to collect water, the minister said, “In such a situation, all the necessary facilities for the stay and rest of the Kanwariyas will be provided. The Kejriwal government will set up about 200 Kanwar camps for the convenience of the Kanwariyas in Delhi.”

She has directed all the district administrations to remain alert so that Kanwariyas do not face any kind of problem.

Pointing that East Delhi, North East Delhi and Shahdara districts are the entry-exit points of Kanwariyas in Delhi, Atishi said, “In such a situation, most of the camps will be set up here so that the crowd can be easily managed even after the arrival of a large number of Kanwariyas.”

“The administration will connect local dispensaries to the camps for the convenience of the Kanwariyas. CAT ambulances will be available for any emergency. Also, hospitals will be instructed to make special arrangements for the treatment of Kanwariyas,” she said.

The minister directed District Magistrates that they must submit a report related to the preparations every week.