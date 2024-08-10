Kejriwal Govt to build new District Court complex at Rouse Avenue

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government on Saturday announced that it will build a new District Court complex at Rouse Avenue, in a bid towards improving the judicial infrastructure in Delhi.

In the meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi has approved this project costing Rs 427 crore.

Approving the project, she said that speedy and accessible justice is the fundamental right of every Indian and this is possible only when adequate infrastructure is available in the courts.

Atishi asserted that at present there is a huge burden of pending cases on judges and courts across the country, due to which there is unnecessary delay in the disposal of cases.

“In such a situation, it is the commitment of the Kejriwal government to provide adequate judicial infrastructure in the capital. In this direction, 55 court rooms will be built in the new district court complex at Rouse Avenue, which will prove to be very important in strengthening the judicial system in Delhi,” she said.

The Minister further said: “In this direction, this is a very important project towards increasing the judicial infrastructure of Delhi and after its completion, it will be of great help in disposal of judicial cases quickly. In this project, better public facilities will also be created keeping in mind the convenience of judges, lawyers and citizens.”

Atishi has ordered the departments concerned to prepare a detailed timeline of the project and work towards completing it quickly.

The features of the proposed district court complex at Rouse Avenue will have two blocks. Block A will have 11 storeys, including 3 basements, ground floor; 55 court rooms will be built in it, while Block B will have 17 storeys, including 3 basements and ground floor and 815 lawyer chambers will be built in it. Both building blocks will be connected by skywalk.

The new court complex will be equipped with all the modern facilities including library, basement parking, conference room, judicial office. In this project, better public facilities will also be provided keeping in mind the convenience of judges, lawyers and citizens.