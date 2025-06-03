India to build first-ever Polar Research Vessel

India and Tuesday signed a key agreement with Norway to build its first-ever Polar Research Vessel (PRV) indigenously.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal attended the MoU signing ceremony between Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Norway’s Kongsberg.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sonowal said, “Let this MoU signing be a beacon of hope and progress, signalling India’s unwavering commitment to scientific advancement and sustainable development. Together, we are building not just a vessel but a legacy—a legacy of innovation, exploration, and international cooperation that will inspire generations to come.

This MoU is a commitment to fostering scientific discovery, advancing India’s capabilities in polar and ocean research, and contributing to global efforts to address pressing challenges like climate change.”

The vessel will be equipped with the latest scientific equipment, enabling Indian researchers to explore the oceans’ depths, study marine ecosystems, and unlock new insights into the planet’s past, present, and future.

”This will be a testament of India’s critical shipbuilding capabilities — boosting further the ‘Make In India’ initiative of the government,” the minister said.

The MoU between GRSE and Knogsberg marks an important milestone for India’s shipbuilding sector as it will receive design expertise for developing the PRV, while taking into account the requirement of the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCOPR), which will use it for research activities in the polar and southern ocean realms.