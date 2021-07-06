For the third straight term, the tenure of Delhi Commission for Women’s (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal and her team has been extended by the Delhi government, officials informed on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has personally approved Maliwal and Team’s term extension.

Kejriwal said that the DCW’s chief’s work has been instrumental in changing the lives of scores of women and her team deserves more opportunity to continue the “excellent work”.

CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Delhi Commission for Women has been doing excellent work. Their term comes to an end. I approved another term for the present Commission today. Best wishes to Swatiji and her team. Keep doing good work.”

Responding to this, Swati Maliwal tweeted, “We thank Hon‘ble CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji for giving us this opportunity. It is because of his constant support that DCW has successfully managed to transform the lives of lakhs of women and girls in Delhi. DCW team will continue serving the people of Delhi with utmost honesty.”

She said, “The Delhi Commission for Women has handled lakhs of cases in the past 6 years since its reconstitution. We have revolutionized the functioning of the Commission and today the Commission is known for its good work across the country. We have successfully rescued thousands of girls from trafficking and prostitution rackets. Our intervention has helped rehabilitate hundreds of rape survivors. We have strengthened the 181 helplines to an extent that no call goes unheard.”

“I am grateful to our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji for giving us this opportunity to serve the people of Delhi. It is because of his constant support, that we have been able to achieve so much. We assure you that we will be taking the Commission to even greater heights in the next three years,” the DCW chief added.