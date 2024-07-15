Kejriwal experiencing weight loss, drop in sugar levels, could end up in coma: Atishi

Delhi Minister Atishi on Monday claimed the BJP framed Arvind Kejriwal in a false case using Directorate of Enforcement, then brought in the CBI when the AAP chief was likely to get relief from courts, and now a conspiracy is underway to harm his health while he is inside prison.

The AAP leader alleged that when the BJP started seeing that Kejriwal was granted relief from the trial court and was also likely to get relief from the Supreme Court, they brought the CBI in picture and got him arrested.

Atishi has accused the BJP of trying to inflict damage on Kejriwal’s health inside prison.

She said that Kejriwal has been a diabetic since 30 years, and any doctor can tell that in Diabetes sugar levels can fluctuate, at times can fall too low and at times could go up.

With increased sugar levels, the person gets affected in a slower manner, while with less sugar levels, and a sudden drop in sugar levels, it could be life threatening and in 20 minutes a person could go into a coma, and if the sugar does not reach the brain, it could cause brain damage.

She claimed that Kejriwal’s sugar levels have dropped to dangerous levels, that is up to 50, five times.

When sugar drops at 50, it calls for immediate hospitalization, because, at such low levels a person can also lose his or her life.

She further said that BJP has put Delhi CM’s life at risk, and further said that on Monday some documents over Kejriwal’s health were released, which also has a report signed by Tihar jail’s medical officer which clearly states that Kejriwal is a diabetic, and he is suffering from body pain and drop in sugar levels.

The senior AAP leader claimed that the report of the senior medical officer of Tihar Jail has stated that Kejriwal’s weight is decreasing and his sugar level has fallen several times.

“If this continues, Kejriwal may go into a coma; he may suffer a brain stroke,” Artishi said.

According to Kejriwal’s medical report as quoted by the AAP minister, the Delhi CM was suffering from weight loss and a few episodes of Hypoglycemia.

Atishi has demanded that the saffron party must stop doing politics on Kejriwal’s health.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said that making the medical report of any patient public is an offence.

Several times the jail administration has made the medical report of the CM of Delhi public, he alleged while speaking to a news agency.

The AAP RS MP added that all there is a conspiracy being hatched to play with the life of Kejriwal, and demanded an action against what was happening.

He also claimed that the Delhi CM has lost almost 8.5 kg since he was arrested by the ED.