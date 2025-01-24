Kejriwal calls on Yogi to guide Amit Shah on improving Delhi’s Law & Order

AAP’s National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, once again raised the issue of Delhi’s law and order situation, claiming that despite repeated efforts by his party and its leaders to bring the issue to the forefront, the Union Home Ministry led by senior BJP leader Amit Shah has allegedly ignored their concerns.

He said a surprising acknowledgment of this crisis came on Thursday from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the national capital.

Advertisement

Welcoming Yogi’s remark that Delhi’s law and order situation has collapsed, Kejriwal said his claim aligns with what his party has been highlighting for months.

Advertisement

He urged the UP chief minister to step in and guide the Union home minister on restoring the law and order in the national capital.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the former chief minister said gangsters are openly operating in the city, women and children are unsafe with Delhi’s streets becoming a battleground for crimes like extortion, gang wars, and kidnappings.

The AAP supremo accused Shah of prioritising political activities over public welfare.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, “Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Delhi. He is welcome here; Delhi is the city of Dilwallahs. We wholeheartedly welcome anyone who comes from across the country.”

“Yogi Adityanath raised a very valid concern that the people of Delhi fully support. He pointed out that law and order in Delhi have completely deteriorated. I agree with him 100%, and so do the people of Delhi,” he added.

He mentioned eleven major gangster groups which have divided the city among themselves for extortion. Traders are receiving phone calls with demands of Rs 3-4 crore with threats of wiping out their entire families.

Kejriwal further said, “Yogi Adityanth also claimed that he has fixed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. I do not know whether this is entirely true, but if Yogi Adityanath’s statement is true and he has eliminated all gangsters in Uttar Pradesh, I would like to suggest something to him. Law and order in Delhi directly comes under Amit Shah Ji, as he is the Union home minister.”

He asserted that if Yogi has indeed improved the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, he requests him to sit with Shah and explain to him how law and order could be improved.