Kejriwal approved felling of trees near Chhatarpur, claims Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the tree felling that took place near Chhatarpur was approved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Producing documents related to the tree felling in Chhatarpur in support of his claim at a press conference here on Friday, Sachdeva said they were signed by Arvind Kejriwal on January 24, which shows he not only approved of the tree felling but also made a remark binding the lieutenant governor with his advice as CM and that of the cabinet in this regard.

The Delhi BJP chief also alleged that the nod given by the CM and his remark did not leave a space for the LG to deny approval to the move.

Hitting out at AAP ministers on the occasion, Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor said their lie has been exposed.

Sachdeva further said that for two weeks, Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai, and other party leaders have been spreading the lie that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) allowed the felling of trees under the pressure of the LG through the media and press conferences.

He claimed that the document the Delhi BJP managed to access shows that the CM and Environment Minister Gopal Rai were privy to tree felling and it was Kejriwal who had recommended the same.

“Gopal Rai signed the file on January 23 while CM Kejriwal signed it the next day on January 24,” Sachdeva claimed.

He said he felt vindicated that the truth behind the trees felling has eventually come out of the closet exposing the ruling dispensation in Delhi and its leaders.

Taking a dig at Delhi ministers, Sachdeva added that Bharadwaj, Rai, and others, who have accused Saxena of giving a nod to the move, are now left with no moral authority to continue as ministers and hence should resign immediately.