Kejriwal and his AAP not speaking on charges of corruption:Chahal

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairperson and BJP leader Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Friday hit out at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that the AAP chief and his party are not speaking on the allegations of corruption.

Responding to some recent allegations, he said, “Recently, the Aam Aadmi Party filed a complaint against me, accusing me of running an advertisement that highlights their proven scams.” But let me be clear – this complaint is nothing more than an attempt to distract from the real issue, he said.

“It’s their (AAP) way of diverting attention and preventing the people of Delhi from seeing the truth about their intentions. Instead of addressing the concerns raised, they are trying to cover up the facts,” Chahal said. “I will continue to expose the truth, no matter how much they (AAP) try to silence it,” the BJP leader said.

On the complaint against him for alleged misuse of his official position by placing ads against AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the NDMC Vice-Chairperson said, “Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP are not speaking on the allegations of corruption…the liquor scam, the Jal Board scam, ration scam, bus scam.” “They (AAP) have lodged a complaint before NDMC today. Public will give you a reply for all of this…I will give a response to the complaint but have an open debate if I am lying,” the BJP leader further said.

He asserted that the BJP is committed to bringing back transparency, accountability, and progress to Delhi’s governance. “Our vision is to create a city where every citizen has access to quality healthcare, education, and essential services, while maintaining fiscal discipline and ensuring safety for all,” the BJP leader said.