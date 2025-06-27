Kapoor slams AAP’s Ankush Narang for questioning MCD meeting procedure

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Friday criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ankush Narang, calling it unethical for him to question the procedural arrangements of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting.

Kapoor pointed out that it was Narang’s own party that allegedly blocked the formation of the MCD Standing Committee for two and a half years. According to him, the delay in forming the crucial committee had stalled developmental work across the corporation, adversely affecting public services.

Responding to Narang’s remarks made on social media via a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kapoor wrote: “The party that stalled the formation of the Standing Committee for two and a half years now has the audacity to question today’s meeting arrangements.”

Explaining the situation, Kapoor said that due to space constraints in the Standing Committee meeting hall of the MCD, journalists could not be accommodated properly on the day. However, he added that the Standing Committee Chairperson has already instructed officials to resolve the issue.

He also accused AAP leader Narang of spreading baseless narratives without verifying facts from the Chairperson. “For the BJP, the media is a vital pillar of democratic functioning, and we are committed to transparent governance,” Kapoor emphasized.