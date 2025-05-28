Kapil Mishra vows to make Delhi a hub of arts and culture, promises stronger support for artists

Delhi’s Minister of Art, Culture, and Language, Kapil Mishra, held a meeting on Wednesday with renowned artists from various disciplines, aiming to listen to their ideas and incorporate them into the government’s upcoming cultural initiatives.

He emphasized that no nation or society can be complete without its art, culture, and language, and making Delhi a leading center in this domain is one of the government’s top priorities.

Mishra stated that a new government has come to power in Delhi with overwhelming public support and is committed to advancing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He acknowledged the immense contributions of artists in nurturing and promoting culture and candidly admitted that the government’s previous efforts in this area had been minimal and insufficient.

During the meeting, artists proposed organizing art and culture-related events across all legislative constituencies to provide platforms for emerging talent.

They also suggested the construction of a cultural complex dedicated to supporting talented artists living in slum areas. Additionally, they requested the creation of a dedicated digital portal for artist registration and recognition.

Mishra noted that in recent years, attention to art and culture has significantly declined, and he stressed the need to reverse this trend.

The meeting was attended by senior artists from fields such as film, music, theater, performing arts, devotional music, and singing—some of whom have been honored with prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan.

The artists highlighted the need for a comprehensive and permanent cultural infrastructure, asserting that a strong foundation for the arts is essential in a metropolis like Delhi.

Mishra listened attentively to all the suggestions and assured swift action on the issues raised.

He also announced that the Delhi Government will organize two to three major cultural festivals annually, providing opportunities for emerging artists to showcase their talents and for eminent artists to perform in the capital.

Furthermore, Mishra arranged for the artists to meet Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who warmly welcomed them and assured full government support for future cultural initiatives.