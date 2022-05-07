Justice Satyen Vaidya sworn in as Judge in HP High Court

Justice Vaidya was administered the oath of office by Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the presence of CM Jai Ram Thakur & Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC Mohammad Rafiq on Thursday.

The ceremony took place at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan, where Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the authorization of Appointment issued by the Hon’ble President of India regarding the appointment of Justice Satyen Vaidya as Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh.

Secretary to the Governor Vivek Bhatia obtained the signature of the Governor and Hon’ble Judge on the oath form. Lady Governor Angha Arlekar, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Judges of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Chairperson, Human Right Commission Justice P.S. Rana, GOC-in-C ARTRAC Lt. General S.S. Mahal, Advocate General Ashok Sharma, Mayor, MC Shimla Satya Kaundal, senior officers of the State Government, Court officials and other prominent people were also present on the event.