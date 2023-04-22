JSW Foundation chief speaks on bridging gender gap by skilling

Chairperson of JSW Foundation Mrs Sangita Jindal in her special address on day II of the Odisha skill Conclave spoke on bridging the gender gap through skills on Friday informed that30,000 young women and girls are benefitting from India’s largest and first of its kind Skill Impact Bond that JSW runs in collaboration with National and International partner organizations.

More than 4000 women from the rural areas are gaining economic independence and contributing to nation building by being a part of JSW Shakti BPO – a sustainable social enterprise initiative in Karnataka, she informed.

The session on the theme narrowing the Gender Gap Empowering through skills was moderated by Mrs Sujata Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti, Odisha.

Post her address Mrs Jindal felicitated the 11 women dumper operators for their skill in operating Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) on the dais. Some of these operators are trained from Government ITI Barbil.

She met CM Naveen Pattnaik, earlier in the day to discuss skill development potential in the state.