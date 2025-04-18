JNU poll panel puts student union elections on hold over alleged vandalism

The Election Committee of Jawaharlal Nehru University has put the entire election process on hold till further order following allegations of vandalism, it said on Friday.

“The recent incidents of violence and vandalism at EC officers and on EC members on April 17, 18 have seriously disrupted the election process. In view of this, it has been decided to put the entire election process on hold. Till further notice, the final list of candidates has also been put on hold,” read an official communication of the JNUSU Election Committee.

The committee will resume the electoral process after an assurance from the administration as well as student organizations of safety of committee members, it added.

Reacting to the poll panel’s move, the ABVP termed it an artificial crisis accusing the Election Committee of working under pressure from Left Unity. “The JNU Election Committee is working under the pressure of Left United. It not only disrupted the election process but also carried out unexpected and unconstitutional actions such as revision and withdrawal of the candidates’ list even after the final date for nominations had passed,” it said in a statement.

It is a well-orchestrated conspiracy against the very spirit of democracy aimed at suppressing the rising popularity of the ABVP and the growing trust of students in the organization. Fearful of the students’ mandate, left groups and their patron organizations have attempted to derail the electoral process by creating an atmosphere of instability and fear, it added.

The left-affiliated organizations have leveled allegations against the ABVP of resorting to violence against the EC members, taking them hostage and intimidating them after it re-opened the withdrawal of nominations for 30 minutes.