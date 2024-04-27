Jashn-e-Matdaan emphasises importance of voter participation in elections

Jashn-e-Matdaan was organised by the Office of the District Election Officer (DEO) of South Delhi district, in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

The event held at the Qutub Minar premises witnessed a grand celebration of democracy. It underscored the importance of voter education and participation in elections.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Krishnamurthy graced the occasion, in presence of DEO South Delhi Mekala Chaitanya Prasad, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chouhan.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Krishnamurthy emphasized the importance of these initiatives by noting that such programs are organized to encourage all voters to participate in the elections and exercise their right to vote.

Pointing out that one of the reasons for the low voting percentages in the national capital is urban apathy, he urged the audience to take the message of contributing to the nation through voting and to spread this message among all to ensure a robust turnout on 25th May.

The event was filled with enlightening and entertaining cultural performances, including a skit focusing on voter literacy, which delivered powerful messages on the importance of every single vote.

Additionally, attendees were treated to a vibrant cultural dance performance set to the inspiring tune of “Main Bharat Hun,” which resonated deeply with the audience.

The highlight of Friday’s event was a spectacular laser light show projected onto the Qutub Minar. The show also carried impactful messages urging citizens to participate in the upcoming elections.

Voting in seven parliamentary seats in Delhi is scheduled to be held on 25th May.