Janakpuri will be developed as a model constituency for urban development: Sood

Delhi Home and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Friday laid the foundation for multiple development works in Janakpuri assembly constituency, West Delhi, including the installation of new pipelines for clean drinking water, roads, sewer systems, and other civic works.

The projects will cover Virender Nagar, Chanakya Place, and Mahavir Enclave Part-2 areas that are part of the Janakpuri constituency.

The minister directed Delhi Jal Board officials to complete the work within two to six months, so that relief to people is not delayed. He strictly instructed them to ensure proper drainage system in the areas, along with improved sewer systems, ahead of the monsoon, to ensure people don’t face water-logging and other related issues.

Responding to complaints about locked and poorly-maintained public toilets near Bharti College and BF Block, Janakpuri, Sood assured swift action.

He also announced that by the end of this year, all lanes in the Virender Nagar area of the assembly constituency will have sewer lines. He also directed immediate repairs of hanging electric wires to prevent summer hazards.

In Mahavir Enclave Part-2 (B Block, Lane 31), the Minister initiated work on sewer and water pipelines, setting a June 30 deadline for completion.

He assured the residents that soon no lane in the area would be left without proper infrastructure.

Reaffirming his commitment to inclusive development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sood pledged to make Janakpuri a model for urban transformation in Delhi.

During the visit, the minister also interacted with residents and issued on-the-spot instructions to resolve issues related to sewer blockages, dirty tap water, broken streetlights, and neglected public parks.