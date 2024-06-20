IYC protests cancellation of UGC-NET exam, alleges ‘rigging’ in NEET

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest demonstration outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Thursday alleging rigging in the 2024 NEET-UG exam and cancellation of UGC-NET exam.

During the demonstration, members of the youth wing of the Congress demanded the dismissal of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and “justice” for the students who appeared for the NEET and NET exams. They said the exam scam rendered the future of lakhs of young students in the dark.

Speaking on the occasion, IYC National President Srinivas BV said, “The scam in the exam is not just about cheating with the students but a betrayal with the future of the country.”

Attacking the Union education minister, he said, “Dharmendra Pradhan misled the country. He should not only resign but should be called to question.”

“Today, there is no exam in the country which has not been rigged. Students have started writing ‘Once again, leakage government’ on social media. Before the elections, Narendra Modi discusses the exams, after the election there is no talk about paper leak and rigging,” Srinivas pointed out.

National Secretary of IYC Mohd Shahid said, “The NTA is under suspicion with the matter of paper leak coming to the fore. Paper leak, rigging and corruption have become an integral part of many exams including NEET. All these things raise many questions on the role of the NTA. The buck stops at the Modi Government.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress Working President Shubham Sharma said, “BJP has cheated the youth of the country. There is a need to take stringent action on paper leaks as paper leak mafia is playing with the future of the students. It is a big scam, this fight will continue till the young students get justice.”