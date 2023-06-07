The “Royal Rajasthan Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train” travel package has been introduced as part of the IRCTC’s “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” campaign in time for the approaching Durga Puja festival.

The Special Tourist Train package would depart Kolkata for Rajasthan on October 20, 2023. The Ministry of Railways and IRCTC run Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains on a number of theme-based circuits throughout India as a part of the “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” project.

The proposed 11-night, 12-day Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train Tour, according to IRCTC, will provide simple boarding and deboarding facilities at a number of stations along the route, including Kolkata- Bandel Jn.- Bardhaman- Durgapur- Asansol- Dhanbad- Gomoh- Parasnath- Hazaribagh Road- Koderma- Gaya.Dehri on Sone-SaramDeen Dayal Upadhay

The special trip train package will also include visits to well-known tourist destinations including Udaipur, Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Jodhpur, Abu Road, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Jaipur.



The per-head package costs for the Bharat Gaurav Special tourist train are Rs 20,650 for the Economy class, Rs 30,960 for the Standard class, and Rs 34,110 for the Comfort class, it further added.

It further mentioned that flying packages for domestic and international travel would be offered throughout the next holiday season.



Alongside the debut of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train, the Center’s “Apna Bharat Shresth Bharat” campaign promotes special interest circuits in domestic travel.