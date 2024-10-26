City gets high tides twice, at 6.43am & 10.15 pm today: KMC

Large parts of Kolkata were inundated today in the aftermath of cyclone Dana bringing torrential rain in the city that recorded 74.9 mm rainfall within a few hours today.

As per the data received from Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Topsia, Kamdahari, Patuli, Ballygunge, Mominpore, Chetla, Jodhpur Park, Kalighat, Dhankheti Khal, Trenching ground and CPT canal recorded cumulative rainfall above 100 mm today. The highest amount of rainfall was observed at Jodhpur Park that was pounded with 163 mm of rainfall followed by Patuli that registered 129 mm of very heavy downpour.

Being battered by incessant rain almost throughout the day, many parts of Kolkata, including Thanthania, M G Road, Hospital Road, Lower Rawdon Street, Bowbazar, Behala, pockets of New Town, Salt Lake and so on, were waterlogged. As learnt from KMC sources, the city witnessed high tides twice at 6.43 am and at 10.15 pm today. According to mayor Firhad Hakim, during abnormally high rainfall, if there is low tide, it takes around three to four hours to clear the inundation. As reiterated by the mayor, with such heavy rainfall and inability to open the lock gates of the Ganga that was also swelling, it would take a few more hours to get rid of the inundation.

Advertisement

While the cyclone did not affect train movements in Kolkata, it left its trail on movements of buses in the city that saw fewer vehicles hitting the roads. In the Sealdah division of the Eastern Railway, where local train movements were controlled in the south section for 14 hours, train operations started on time at 10 am. Similarly in the South Eastern Railway that claimed to have no reports of any major damages in its limits due to Dana, south India bound up train operation resumed from Howrah with the first scheduled train 12245 Hwrah-SMVT Bangalore Duronto Express leaving Howrah at 11 am and running as per the route.