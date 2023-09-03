Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, celebrates 68 glorious years

Energy, euphoria, jubilation and music filled the Rajni Kumar hall of peace and friendship as the entire Springdalian fraternity came together to usher in the school’s 68th birthday on 1 September.

The day held a special significance for Dhaula Kuan branch as the school celebrated its 40th anniversary.

A new website, www(dot)springdalesdk(dot)com was launched to commemorate the Ruby Jubilee Celebrations. The atmosphere resonated with cheer and festivity as Dr.Jyoti Bose, Director, Springdales Schools,along with the members of the Managing Board, ex-teachers and ex-students cutthe birthday cake.

The event,marks the birthday of founder manager Yudhister Kumarand is indeed,one-of-a-kind tradition which has been carried forward since the school’s inception in 1955.

It was the dedication and passion of the founder Principal and Chairperson Springdales Education Society, Rajni Kumar, that turned a small kindergarten school into an institution that stands tall and proud today. As a token of gratitude for this unique legacy, rich tributes were paid to the Founders on this milestone birthday.

Welcoming an exuberant audience comprising of the management, staff, students, alumni, ex-teachers and founder members, Jyoti Bose, Director, Springdales Schools hoped that the school continues to live its legacy of humaneness and enlightene d Education which is the essence of the school motto.

Reflecting on her daunting journey as the architect of the school for 4 decades, Dr. Bose expressed her prideover the factthat “the school is now in it’s prime- well established, mature and at the peak of its performance”. The glittering function in the Auditorium was a celebration of Springdales as school with a difference. The theme of the evening “A whole new world” took the audience through the magical journey of Dhaula Kuan through videos, poem, songs and foot tapping dance.