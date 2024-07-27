Inmates clash in Tihar jail, two injured

Two undertrial prisoners were injured in a clash between inmates lodged in a murder case at Tihar jail here on Saturday, police officials said.

According to a police official, the Hari Nagar Police Station received information about two undertrial prisoners being admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital with injuries.

The accused, identified as Lovely (22) and Lavesh (22), were lodged in the prison in connection with a murder case reported in the Ambedkar Nagar Police Station. They were later discharged from the hospital after treatment, an official said.

Both were lodged in the Central Jail Number 9.

The official revealed that both had sustained sharp injuries following a scuffle near Ward Number 11 of the Central Jail Number 9. They had fought with inmates Lokesh, Nitin, Himanshu, and Abhishek from the same cell.

A case has been registered in this connection under the relevant sections of the BNS. Investigation in the case is underway, police officials said.

This is not the first or second time such an incident has occurred in Tihar jail. There have been numerous instances of violence among inmates vying for dominance.

In April, a clash between two groups of inmates was reported in the Central Jail Number 3. The fight, resulting from a power struggle, involved sharp weapons, leading to injuries for four inmates.