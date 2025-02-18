Luxury car hits scooty in South Delhi, two injured

Two people, including a 14-year old pillion rider, were injured as the scooty they were riding on was hit by a speeding luxury car in the Lodhi Road area of South Delhi late last night, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan stated in a statement that the accident took place at around 11:45 at the Lodhi Colony police station. A team rushed to the site of the accident after receiving a call about the accident.

Chauhan said injured scooty riders were shifted to a trauma center for treatment. The driver of the car and his accomplice were arrested.

The car was being driven by two college-going students, who took the injured to the hospital, the official mentioned.

A legal action in the matter has been taken with an FIR registered against the car driver under relevant sections of BNS including rash driving at Lodhi colony police station, he added.

The car and the scooty were badly damaged in the accident.