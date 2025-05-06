Indraj bats for SC/ST rights, urges awareness drives and economic safeguards

In a move to promote social justice and enhance awareness among marginalized communities about their rights and legal protections, Delhi Minister for Social Welfare and SC/ST Welfare, Ravinder Indraj Singh, on Monday directed his department to leverage audio-visual tools to broaden outreach initiatives.

Chairing a departmental meeting, the minister reviewed the progress on the implementation of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the disbursement of incentives under the inter-caste marriage scheme.

Emphasizing the need for consistent efforts and improved coordination between the department and law enforcement agencies, Singh said these steps are vital to ensuring justice and the proper distribution of benefits to SC/ST communities.

“The department must not exhibit any negligence in delivering the necessary facilities and financial security to victims of inter-caste marriages, as per prescribed norms,” the minister asserted.

He also directed officials to begin preparations for the upcoming meeting of the State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, to be held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister in July.

In addition, the minister called for strengthened inter-departmental coordination to ensure regular meetings of Vigilance and Monitoring Committees at both District Magistrate (DM) and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) levels.