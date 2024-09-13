Incessant rain throws life in Delhi out of gear

Incessant rain left a trail of flooding and water-logging in many parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday disrupting daily life through traffic congestion causing enormous inconvenience for the residents.

Due to the rain, commuters in the national capital and surrounding areas had to navigate through congested roads and flooded streets.

Light drizzles continuously poured throughout Thursday evening and late at night.

Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a yellow alert for Delhi.

According to the weather department, the national capital recorded 45.5 mm of rainfall. The recorded downpour in other stands at 45.5 mm in Safdarjung, 61.2mm in Palam, 42.2 mm on Lodhi Road, and 45.2 mm in Aryanagar, till 6 pm on Friday.

As the showers intensified during the evening, the IMD reported a maximum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature recorded at 21.4 degrees Celsius.

Commuters faced delays due to waterlogged roads, particularly in low-lying areas, with many vehicles struggling to pass through submerged streets.

What’s more, many roads were submerged due to unabated showers causing severe traffic jams across the city.

Informing the public about traffic disruptions, the Delhi Traffic Police posted on social media platforms giving real-time traffic situations and advising commuters to avoid affected areas and take alternate routes.

The Delhi Traffic Police wrote in a post on the social media platform X, “Traffic is affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur due to water logging at GGR PDR. Kindly plan your journey accordingly”.

In subsequent posts, the police informed the public that traffic was affected on multiple roads, including Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in the carriageway from Kalkaji towards Defence Colony, Main Kanjhawala Road in the carriageway from Budh Vihar towards Puth Khurd, Outer Ring Road, Rohtak Road in both carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border.

The traffic was also affected on MB Road in the carriageway from Khanpur T-Point towards Mehrauli and vice versa as well as on Guru Teg Bahadur Road in both directions from Ring Road towards Patel Chest in front of Khalsa College.

Similarly, GTK Road experienced disruptions on both carriageways from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur Chowk and vice versa due to waterlogging near GTK Depot and Jahangirpuri Metro Station.

The Main Outer Ring Road saw traffic jams in the carriageway from Bhera Enclave Roundabout towards Peeragarhi, caused by waterlogging and an overflow of sewer water near Nagin Lake Apartments, Peeragarhi.

It also advised commuters to avoid Mundka and take an alternate route due to potholes and submerged roads in the area.

Traffic was also affected on the Ring Road in the carriageway from AIIMS towards Dhaula Kuan due to water logging near Satya Niketan Bus Stand.

In two separate incidents, a tree uprooted in the Greater Kailash Part 2 Gurudwara Road fell on a car, however, the car parked and no occupants were there in it while another tree uprooted and fell in front of the gate of Don Bosco School.

Meanwhile, a BSES pole broke and fell on the car parked near it in South Delhi; luckily no one was injured in the incident.

The weather department stated that due to the heavy rain, flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas, closure of underpasses and reduction in visibility. It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, it added.

It advised the residents to check for traffic congestion on the route before going out, avoid going to areas that face the water logging, and avoid staying in vulnerable structures as precautionary measures.