In a bid to make Delhi drug-free in 3 yrs, month-long drive from Dec 1

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has announced a one-month anti-drug campaign, starting from 1st December, in a bid to combat the menace of drug abuse in the national capital.The campaign is a part of a larger plan to make Delhi drug-free within the next three years, much ahead of the target set for making the country drug-free.

Chairing the 9th review meeting of the State-Level Committee of Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), he underlined that the drug menace, apart from having its direct social affect in terms of health of the youth also has a wider international angle to it whereby drugs are being used strategically, to weaken the youth of India and thereby the nation itself.

He directed the Delhi Police, in collaboration with other relevant agencies, to intensify their efforts to curb drug trafficking and consumption. The campaign will involve a multi-pronged approach.

He asked the Delhi Police and other stakeholder agencies to thoroughly check and sanitise at least 200 hostels, 50 colleges, 200 schools, 200 pharmaceutical stores, 500 paan shops, all shelter homes, 200 bars and restaurants, all railway stations, all ISBTs and other public spaces.To ensure a drug-free campus environment, he said nodal officers will be designated and wardens will be made accountable for ensuring drug-free hostels in educational institutions.

Saxena said that advisories should also be sent to teachers and parents by engaging the Social Welfare Department. He said the Social Welfare Department will actively engage with schools and parents to educate them about the dangers of drug abuse and encourage them to monitor their children’s activities.

The LG asked the police to widely advertise and announce attractive awards for informants while keeping their identity confidential. He also directed that slogans, posters and banners should be prominently displayed all over the city and also in the DTC buses, auto-rickshaws and taxis against the harmful effects of the use of drugs and psychotropic substances.

He said extensive public awareness campaigns will be launched through various channels, including television, radio, social media, and outdoor advertising. Slogans, posters, and banners will be displayed prominently across the city and in DTC buses and other public transport systems to sensitise the public about the harmful effects of drug abuse.The LG also asked the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi, to expedite the disposal of pending cases, which will significantly contribute to the prosecution in drug-related offenses.