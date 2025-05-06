AAP-Punjab Govt reducing water supply to Haryana as political revenge: Verma

Delhi PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government of deliberately reducing the water supply to Haryana, which has, in turn, affected Delhi’s water supply.

Verma alleged that the national capital has been receiving less water from Haryana over the past week due to a conspiracy involving AAP and the Punjab government.

He claimed that the move is being carried out at the behest of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as an act of political revenge following AAP’s defeat in the Delhi elections.

Condemning the declining water supply, Verma termed it “dirty politics” and asserted that there would be no compromise when it comes to the well-being of Delhi’s residents.

According to Verma, water supplied to Delhi via the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been consistently reduced. Between May 1 and May 5, significant shortages were reported.

He stated that on May 1, Delhi received 88 cusecs less than the required amount, followed by a shortfall of 119 cusecs on May 2, 71 cusecs on May 3, 55 cusecs on May 4, and 130 cusecs on May 5 — against the daily requirement of 980 cusecs.

Verma expressed concern that the ongoing reduction in supply could lead to severe water cuts for Delhi residents during peak summer.