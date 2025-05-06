BJP delegation submits memo to LG on reduced water supply from Punjab

A delegation of the BJP, including Delhi MPs and party’s state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and handed him a memorandum accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab of attempting to impose an artificial water crisis in city.

The memorandum stated that the people of Delhi wish to draw attention to the fact that the AAP government in Punjab has announced a cut in water supply from the Bhakra Canal flowing into Haryana, thereby imposing an artificial water shortage on Delhi.

Advertisement

“There is no shortage of water in the Bhakra Dam Canal, yet, for politically reasons, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has announced a major reduction in water supply from the canal,” read the memorandum.

Advertisement

To punish Delhiites, the AAP and its top leader, Arvind Kejriwal, have directed the Punjab government to reduce the city’s water supply by blocking the flow from Bhakra Nangal Dam. “The people of Delhi have ousted the Aam Aadmi Party from power in the city, and now, as part of a political conspiracy to destabilize the Delhi government, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is pushing the capital towards a near-total water crisis,” claimed the memo.

The memorandum called on the LG to intervene to protect its citizens from a water crisis engineered by Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi MPs, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal, and Bansuri Swaraj, accompanied by state unit chief to submit the official document.