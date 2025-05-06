Verma alleges AAP-led Punjab Govt curtailing water supply to Delhi as political vendetta, seeks Centre’s intervention

Delhi PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government of deliberately reducing the water supply to Haryana, which, in turn, has adversely impacted Delhi’s water availability. He urged the Centre and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to take urgent action.

Verma said, “This is not just an inter-state issue. It is a threat to the federal spirit of our democracy and a direct assault on basic human rights.”

He added that the Delhi government is closely monitoring water flow data and is prepared to escalate the matter legally and politically if the alleged sabotage continues.

Verma alleged that the national capital has been receiving less water from Haryana over the past week due to a conspiracy involving the AAP and the Punjab government.

He claimed that the move is being orchestrated at the behest of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as an act of political revenge following AAP’s defeat in the Delhi elections.

Condemning the reduction in water supply, Verma described it as “dirty politics” and asserted that there would be no compromise when it comes to the well-being of Delhi’s residents.

According to Verma, the water supplied to Delhi via the BBMB has been consistently curtailed. Between May 1 and May 5, significant shortages were reported.

He stated that on May 1, Delhi received 88 cusecs less than the required amount, followed by a shortfall of 119 cusecs on May 2, 71 cusecs on May 3, 55 cusecs on May 4, and 130 cusecs on May 5 — against the daily requirement of 980 cusecs.

Verma expressed concern that the continued reduction in supply could lead to severe water shortages for Delhi residents during the peak summer season.

“This is about two crore Delhiites. It’s about their right to live with dignity, especially during peak summer. We will expose those playing games with Delhi’s water — and we will fight until every drop is restored,” the minister said.