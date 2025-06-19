IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi anticipating light to moderate rain over four days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday expected Delhi to experience generally cloudy skies with spells of rain and thunderstorms over the next four days providing relief from the heat, issuing a yellow alert for the city.

According to the IMD, the national capital will see very light to light rain or thunderstorms on June 19 evening, night, accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city stood at 34.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, IMD added.

On June 20, similar conditions will persist with light rain or thunderstorms expected in the afternoon or evening, while the temperatures are expected to range from 27°C to 29°C for the minimum and 36°C to 38°C for the maximum, with the latter staying slightly below normal.

June 21, which also marks International Yoga Day, will witness light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds. The maximum temperatures are expected to be between 35°C and 37°C, while minimum may dip to 26°C to 28°C.

The wet spell is expected to continue on June 22, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms likely. Daytime temperatures are predicted to range between 34°C and 36°C, with winds shifting direction throughout the day.

The IMD has advised residents to stay alert during thunderstorm activity and follow safety precautions as monsoon conditions continue to strengthen across northern India.

Due to the pleasant weather, the city recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) under satisfactory category with a reading of 89.

Giving details about the advancement of southwest monsoon, the weather department stated that it has further advanced over most parts of Bihar and some more parts of East Uttar Pradesh.

As the monsoon gains momentum, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places across Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Odisha on June 19.

Jharkhand is also likely to experience intense rainfall on both June 19 and 20. Meanwhile, the northeastern states are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall consistently over the next seven days.