IMD forecasts the likelihood of heavy rain in Delhi

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), New Delhi has forecast the likelihood of heavy rain, thunderstorms/lightning accompanied by gusty winds up to speeds between 30 and 40 kmph, for the city on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department said on social media platform X, “Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi are very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 30th June- 3rd July, 2024.”

Meanwhile, the city received 8.9 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours up to 8.30 in the morning on Sunday, the weather agency said.

Advertisement

The relative humidity in the national capital was pegged at between 60- 78 per cent, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 37.1 degrees C, 0.3 points less than the season’s normal, the weatherman added.

According to the RMC’s impact-based forecast for the city, it has been said that the impact that could be expected due to the heavy rain includes the likelihood of “major traffic disruption on roads, increased chances of vehicular accidents, disruption of electricity, partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds.”

The weather agency advised people to “check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often”.

The RMC further told the people, “Stay away from power lines or electrical wires. Stay indoors, close windows & doors, and avoid travel if possible.” The weather department suggested safe shelters, but not under trees, asked the people to avoid lying on concrete floors and also not to lean against concrete walls.

“Unplug electrical/electronic appliances. Immediately get out of water bodies. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity,” the RMC, New Delhi said.

As for the maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday, the Met Department said they would hover around 26 and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively.