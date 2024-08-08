IIT Delhi to hold its 55th convocation on August 10

IIT Delhi will hold its 55th annual convocation on August 10.

Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group, and a distinguished Alumnus of IIT Delhi (1979 batch, B.Tech. Chemical Engineering), will address the graduating students as the Chief Guest.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, announced that over 2600 students will receive their degrees at the 55th convocation. “Out of the total graduating students, 25 per cent are women,” he said.

“More than 475 PhD graduates will be awarded their degrees at the convocation, marking a 35 per cent increase from the previous year. This also portrays the Institute’s emphasis on research. Of the total graduating PhD students, 42 per cent are women,” Prof. Banerjee said.

“The youngest graduate, a BTech degree awardee, is less than 20 years, while the oldest, a PhD awardee, is 63,” he further informed.

A total of 28 international students will receive their degrees at the convocation ceremony, Prof. Banerjee said.