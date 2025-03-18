New Zealand PM visits IIT Delhi, announces scholarships

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi here on Tuesday, and announced a NZ$260,000 partial scholarship package under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025.

Luxon, who is on a five-day official visit to India, made the announcement at an event at the premier institute, reaffirming the deep academic ties between New Zealand and India.

He also announced a unique Virtual Internship Programme was announced, providing 30 IIT Delhi students with the opportunity to intern remotely with New Zealand companies, offering cross-border industry experience and insights into New Zealand’s innovative work culture.

In his address, the New Zealand Prime Minister said, “New Zealand and India share a reciprocal education partnership, built on academic excellence and cultural exchange. As we navigate an increasingly interconnected world, we remain committed to equipping students with the skills needed to succeed on the global stage. Through the initiatives announced today we are fostering deeper connections and empowering future leaders and innovators.”

“At IIT Delhi, we are dedicated to fostering global academic collaborations that drive innovation and research excellence. Our partnership with New Zealand through the New Zealand Centre has facilitated knowledge exchange, joint research, and student mobility. By focusing on areas like sustainability and disaster resilience, we are addressing real-world challenges with a shared commitment to innovation,” said Prof Rangan Banerjee, IIT Delhi Director.

Prof Banerjee said the introduction of the Virtual Internship Programme and expanded research collaborations will further enhance global exposure and industry experience for the students.

The event also acknowledged the significant contributions of joint research initiatives between New Zealand and India in fields such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, disaster resilience, and advanced engineering.

Notably, a collaborative project between the University of Canterbury and IIT Delhi is leveraging geospatial data for climate change mitigation, aligning with India’s national sustainability goals and demonstrating a shared commitment to tackling global challenges through innovation and research.

As part of ongoing academic engagement, New Zealand and Indian institutions are set to sign a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as student mobility, joint research, and academic exchange.